QB C.J. Stroud has highest of praise for CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

Dec 06, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231206-stingley

Derek Stingley, Jr. is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

But according to quarterback C.J. Stroud, Stingley is also the most talented player on the Houston Texans.

**The rookie signal-caller was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday**, and he had high praise for the second-year cornerback.

"I don't know if I've ever told him this, but he's the most talented on our team by far," Stroud said. "Pure athleticism, ball skills, getting in and out of breaks…offense, defense, whatever you want to say. He's the most talented dude on our team."

Stingley picked off a pair of Russell Wilson passes in Sunday's victory over the Broncos, and they were the third and fourth interceptions of his in the last three games. He's flourished in his return from a hamstring injury he suffered before Week 3, and the way he grinded to come back, and then play so well once he did, made a big impression on Stroud.

"I told him after the game 'Man I'm proud of you, bro,'" Stroud said. "He's special. He's a generational talent. He's been working his tail off at it. I know it's going to continue to happen, so just really proud of him."

Stingley, according to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, has all the "rare" physical attributes. But Ryans also pointed to a different ability of the second-year defender that's gotten better recently.

"His route recognition is picking up and he's able to play smart football, being where he needs to be," Ryans said. "Then it comes down to him having that confidence to go up and catch the ball. He's done a really great job of that over the past three weeks."

Stingley is the second Texans player to win the AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award this season. Linebacker Blake Cashman picked up those honors after the Week 3 win at Jacksonville.

