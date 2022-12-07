QB switch: Davis Mills to start Sunday at Dallas

Dec 07, 2022 at 12:08 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Davis Mills will start at quarterback Sunday against the Cowboys. Head Coach Lovie Smith announced the change on Wednesday morning at NRG Stadium.

Kyle Allen, who was the starter the past two weeks at Miami and then home Sunday versus the Browns, was replaced by Mills, who was the club's starting signal-caller from Week 1 through Week 11.

In that pair of games, Allen was picked off four times, sacked five more, and lost a fumble as the Texans fell by a combined 28 points. Smith explained why he made the move.

"It's about performance each week," Smith said. "Didn't feel like the performance last week warranted another start."

So far in 2022, Mills completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards. He's thrown 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The two-week stint on the sidelines could be beneficial, according to Smith.

"Normally observing can help instead of you being the guy that's always under the gun," Smith said. "I know how he handled it. He was a pro about it. He switched roles with Kyle (Allen) and did whatever he could to help as a backup quarterback. I know he's excited about another opportunity."

The Texans will practice again on Thursday and Friday before heading to Dallas on Saturday. They'll face the Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday at noon.

📸 | Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey

The Houston Texans announced that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

