Race for the roses

May 05, 2006 at 08:09 AM

To say it's been a busy week for Texans owner Bob McNair would be an understatement.

bobandjohn_story.jpg

Last Saturday, his team selected Mario Williams as the number-one pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, and this weekend he travels to Louisville for the most exciting two minutes in sports—the Kentucky Derby.

At least McNair had some control over the outcome during the draft. But as far as the Derby goes, he can only hope for the best.

"What you hope for is not that you'll have good luck, but that you won't have any bad luck," McNair said. "That's what you hope for—that you won't get bumped, knocked around, lose a couple lengths, have a bad break out of the gate."

As the competition begins, McNair will focus his attention on his speedy brown horse Bob and John, who will sport the same green and white that his mother, the former racehorse Minister's Melody, wore in her racing days.

Bob and John, named after McNair and racing manager John Adger, will line up in the seventh position and contend with a loaded field of 20 for the coveted horse racing title.

In preparation for the Derby, Bob and John has finished in the top three of several graded races. The most notable and recent of Bob and John's victories came at the Aqueduct Wood Memorial Stakes in April. He finished third in the Grade 1 Hollywood Futurity and won his first graded stakes race at the Sham Stakes in February. In addition, he finished third in the Grade 2 San Felipe in March.

With so many horses vying for the prize, Bob and John's handlers feel that his fluid running style will help separate him from the field in the longer Derby.

"He has a solid foundation for the race, and we feel very good that he can handle the mile and a quarter," McNair said.

McNair looks to become a two-time Derby winner this weekend and improve his most recent Derby appearance with Congaree, who finished third in 2001. McNair's only Derby victory came in 2000 with Fusaichi Pegasus, who was owned by a Japanese businessman and co-bred at McNair's Stonerside Stables, where Bob and John was bred.

Bob and John's trainer, three-time Derby winner Bob Baffert, also hopes to earn another Derby victory.  His odds, however, are higher than his partner McNair. Baffert trains three of the horses in the race: Sinister Minister, lining up in the fourth position, and Point Determined, lining up in the fifth position.

The race is set to start Saturday evening around 5:04 p.m. CST. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. CST on NBC. About two minutes after that, McNair will know if he's brought home another champion and if he'll be celebrating Texas-style in Kentucky.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising