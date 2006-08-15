Rams scouting report

With teams focusing more intently on the Rams' running game, opportunities should open up for Pro Bowl receivers Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. Holt and Bruce have been the mainstays of the Rams' offense since their Super Bowl victory in 1999. Their consistent high-caliber production is unmatched by any receiving duo during that time period.

Holt, who just turned 30, already has amassed 619 catches and 54 touchdowns during his career, and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He may not get the publicity of other high-profile wide receivers, but his reliable hands, stellar deep speed and precise route running have been good enough to net him four Pro Bowl and five playoff appearances in his seven-year career.

Bruce has perfected his route running to the point that it has almost compensated for his loss of speed. His veteran leadership will prove invaluable in maintaining some semblance of continuity with the new coaching staff. The big question is whether he can stay healthy after having recurring injuries and missing the last five games of last season. Fourth-year receivers Curtis and Shaun McDonald have shown enough flashes of brilliance during their career that they are more than capable of filling in for the Rams' two stars.

The tight end position, one of little importance during the previous tenure, should be utilized more under Linehan. In order to employ his offense correctly, Linehan needed the necessary personnel. The Rams drafted two tight ends in the first three rounds of April's draft to fill that role: Joe Klopfenstein (second round, Colorado) and Dominique Byrd (third round, USC). Both players will be asked to contribute immediately.

Delivering the ball to Jackson, Bruce and Holt will be quarterback Marc Bulger. The former sixth-round pick thrived under Martz's wide-open offense, but will be asked to make less mistakes with the football this season. Despite the 71 touchdowns Bulger has thrown during his four-year stint with St. Louis, he also has thrown 51 interceptions in 44 games. Bulger needs to eliminate some of his mistakes, but he throws a great deep ball, is composed in the pocket and is usually accurate (65 percent completion rate).

In the trenches, the Rams once again will look to All-Pro left tackle Orlando Pace. Although it's his 10th year, Pace (6-7, 325) is as good as ever. He is a mauler in the run game, and extremely agile in pass protection. Pace hopes to impart some of his wisdom on right tackle Alex Barron, last year's first-round pick. Barron came on at the end of last season, starting 11 games and flashing some of the talent that made him an All-ACC performer at Florida State.

While the Rams are set at tackle, the interior of the line is more of a question. Guard Adam Timmerman and center Andy McCollum are still serviceable, but because of injuries, the veterans are not nearly as effective as they once were. Second-year players Richie Incognito (knee injury, hasn't played a game since 2003) and Claude Terrell (conditioning) could become starters depending on their development.

**Defense