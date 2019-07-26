RB evaluation a bonus of padded practice for Texans

Jul 26, 2019 at 02:50 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The first padded practice of 2019 is Saturday, and it might bring a bit of clarity to the running back position.

The Texans worked inside the Houston Methodist Training Center on Friday, after starting training camp outside on Thursday. The players wore helmets, jerseys and shorts, but tomorrow, they'll done full pads. The running backs are led by Pro Bowler Lamar Miller, with third-year back D'Onta Foreman in good shape behind him. But the competition for the third spot will be aided by the players gearing up tomorrow.

"The pads are a big deal for that position, especially in a running game," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "So, we'll start to see that tomorrow. But Lamar and Foreman have come back in shape. They're running well."

Behind that duo, O'Brien described what he's seen so far through camp, as well as organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp earlier this summer.

Related Links

"We have guys like Taiwan Jones, who's really done an excellent job in here, practicing special teams, running back," O'Brien said. "Buddy Howell, Josh Ferguson, (Cullen) Gillaspia at fullback. A couple of undrafted guys that we think our talented guys; (Karan) Higdon (Jr.) and (Damarea) Crockett. We're excited about that position."

The Texans got 4.3 yards per carry last season, with Miller and Alfred Blue getting the lion's share of rushes in 2018. O'Brien would like to see more players get touches in 2019.

Practice begins Saturday morning at 9 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 3

The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 2

The Houston Texans Day 2 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 1

The Houston Texans Day 1 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Texans make trade, now have 10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

With Monday's trade between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, the Texans now have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Offensive Linemen Can Be "Playmakers as Well"

If the Houston Texans are to improve offensively, they'll get better up front. Playmakers on the offensive line will help that happen.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

11 Questions with RB David Johnson | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB David Johnson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed BBQ, track and field, triplets and much more.

news

Davis Mills questions, White helmets and more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about rookie QB Davis Mills, the possibility of white helmets and much more.

news

12 Questions with WR Danny Amendola | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans WR Danny Amendola and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed coming back to Texas, overrated foods, the worst exercise in the weight room and much more.

Advertising