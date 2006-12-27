Redemption for Brown

](http://store.houstontexans.com/product/index.jsp?productId=1865446&cp=2237490&clickid=mainnavgeartxt&parentPage=family)With the game on the line and overtime looming, a 48-yard field goal is anything but routine, even for an eight-year veteran. The Colts even called a timeout in an attempt to cool Brown's adrenaline, but if they knew of his approach, they probably would not have wasted their time.

"I don't even think about that because to be honest with you I don't even think about where the ball is going to be at as far as a yard line standpoint," Brown said of the distance of Sunday's game winner. "All I know is that there is yard line that we get to where I know it's time for me to get ready and once the ball crosses that I really don't pay attention to where the ball is at on the field."

Brown said he's been asked over the past few days if that was the biggest kick of his career, he says yes, though not for the reasons one may assume.

"I would say yeah it's the most important kick because it was in the game we just played," Brown said. "If that happens this week, that's going to be the most important kick, that's just the way this business works."