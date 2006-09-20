Redskins scouting report

The lack of a running game during the first two games of the season has hurt the production of the offense, more specifically the effectiveness of quarterback Mark Brunell. Brunell has struggled, failing to throw a touchdown pass and leading his offense to only one touchdown on the ground. While Brunell is 36 years of age, he had a very productive 2005 season, throwing for 23 touchdowns against only 10 interceptions leading everyone to believe he still had some years of good play left. If Brunell continues to struggle, the Redskins will turn to career backup Todd Collins or 2005 first round pick Jason Campbell, who has a cannon for an arm and is believed to be the quarterback of the future.

The frustrating part about the Redskins offense to start the season has been the inability to put the ball in the hands of their playmakers at wide receiver and H-back. The leader of the group is Santana Moss. At 5-10, he may not be the ideal physical specimen for the position, but you can't argue with his production and intangibles. Last season, Moss amassed 1,483 receiving yards, finishing second in the league, scored nine touchdowns and made his first Pro Bowl. Moss is flanked by new acquisitions Antwaan Randle El and Brandon Lloyd. Coming over from the Super Bowl Champion Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent his first four seasons, Randle El may not put up big numbers, but anytime he touches the ball he has the potential to change the game. Lloyd, may not be the most consistent receiver, but he shows the uncanny ability for making the spectacular catch and is adept at getting downfield in the passing game. At H-back is up and coming star Chris Cooley. After a 37 catches in his rookie season of 2004, Cooley broke out last season with 71 grabs. Like many other tight ends that are changing the way the position is played, Cooley has great hands, can run downfield and is a capable blocker.