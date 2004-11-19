Response time

And Houston is determined to show its peers that the past two weeks don't indicate the improvement this team had shown the previous seven Sundays. It's been 805 nights since the Texans were on national television. You remember what happened that night. If the Packers encounter that same kind of intensity on the field and in the stands, this Sunday could be a rather eventful evening as well.



"We definitely want to give a good showing not only to the world but to our fans," defensive end Gary Walker said.



The Texans held their last practice of the week today inside the bubble. Walker, who is nursing a foot injury, did some limited practice work but will still be a game-time decision. Ditto for linebacker Antwan Peek, who has an ankle injury.



"Antwan ran better and Gary did do some things today," head coach Dom Capers said. "Tony Hollings will probably be down for the game."



Hollings has a hamstring injury that sidelined him last week as well.



One name that will be back in the starting lineup is right tackle Todd Wade, good news for an offensive line that struggled against the Colts.



"He's had a good week of practice and feels the best he's felt since he hurt that ankle," Capers said.



The Texans are 0-2 versus the NFC North this season, including an overtime loss to Minnesota at home earlier this season.









