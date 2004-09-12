Reversal of fortune

Houston elected to start on offense and running back Davis proved that's he ready for a banner sophomore campaign. Davis touched the ball on the Texans' first four snaps, accounting for 57 yards, including a career-long 38-yard reception down to the Chargers 19.



But the drive stalled there and the Texans settled for a 37-yard field goal by Kris Brown.



The Chargers answered right back as quarterback Drew Brees converted a 3rd and 7 with 20-yard pass to tight end Antonio Gates. Brees then connected with Gates again on a 29-yarder down to the Houston 24.



A holding penalty hampered the drive and forced the Chargers to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Nate Kaeding.



Carr got great protection on Houston's second drive, helping him find wide receiver Andre Johnson for 12 yards and Jabar Gaffney for 14 yards on a 3rd and 10. Carr then fired another third-down pass to Gaffney to move the ball to the Chargers 24.



Johnson found himself wide open in the flat on the next snap and dove to the seven-yard line.



But after two Davis runs, fullback Jarrod Baxter dropped a pass in the end zone and Brown kicked a 20-yard field goal for a 6-3 Texans lead.



"We have to clean that up," Carr said. "We should score TDs whenever we get in the red zone."



The Texans stopped San Diego on its next possession and were moving again before Davis fumbled trying to get some extra yards after a reception. Chargers strong safety Terrence Kiel recovered at the Texans 45.



Two plays later, Tomlinson rumbled 43 yards all the way to the Texans 5. Linebacker Jason Babin knocked Tomlinson after he was out of bounds to push the ball to the two-yard line. Tomlinson scored three plays later to give San Diego its first lead of the day.



But Carr went right back to work, hitting Johnson for 17 yards before finding Davis on the same play he fumbled on. This one went for nine yards and a first down at the Chargers 36.



Three plays later, Davis easily picked up a 3rd and 1 but tight end Mark Bruener was flagged for holding. That made it 3rd and 11 and the Chargers brought the house with Carr in the shotgun. But he calmly found running back Tony Hollings on a 27-yard screen pass down to the two-yard line. Davis scored on the next play -- his ninth career touchdown -- to give the Texans a 13-10 lead.



