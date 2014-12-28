Riding the playoff chase rollercoaster

The Texans closed out the 2013 campaign in Nashville, squaring off against the Titans in a rather meaningless game. The Texans had lost 13 straight, reeling in ways no one could have predicted prior to the season.

Playoff talk ended months prior, the only thing left to determine was whether or not the team would get the number one overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Toward the tail end of that game, then quarterback Matt Schaub had an opportunity to lead the team on a game winning drive. I remember seeing fans on Twitter hoping that Schaub would NOT succeed, praying the team would lose. In that moment, losing became more important, and in minds of many was the preferable outcome.

I can't blame them.

Super Bowl aspirations had turned into everyone's worst case scenario, and the hope of a top pick was all fans had. The head coach who started the season was gone, and everyone understood that change was coming. It was the end of an era.

Needless to say, Schaub and the offense didn't convert on that day, and Texans fans celebrated the team's 14th straight loss.

A week later, the Texans hired Bill O'Brien. He spoke of a 'team first' mentality, promising to bring physical football back to Houston. His pedigree, his background and his beliefs were different, but to a fan base craving success, he was welcomed.

Fast forward 15 games later, and the seeds of Bill O'Brien's philosophy were bearing fruit. Coming into the final game of the season, the Texans matchup against the Jaguars mattered, and with the right twist of fate, even the playoffs were possible.

We tried to focus. It wasn't easy.