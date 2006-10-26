Road Block

winning on the road this week for the first time in two seasons.

"Yeah, I think it definitely is, and it's a focus for us right now," Kubiak said. "…We cleaned up our football (last week). Now we have to be able to go on the road and do the same type of thing in an environment that's not friendly to us, in every phase, offense, defense and special teams."

How can the Texans win this Sunday? Avoiding turnovers and strong quarterback play would be a good start.

"With David (Carr), and I talked to David, David has got to go play on the road and not turn the ball over, not have turnovers, play a clean solid football game like he has played some here at home to give us the best chance to win," Kubiak said. "So, yes, I think it's the next big challenge for this football team, and that challenge is going to happen here for this team for a three-week period, so we won't be back for a while."

Many of Kubiak's players agree with him about the importance of a win Sunday. Some sighted the need to win on the road, while others said that just winning against a huge rival no matter the location is what they're concerned with.