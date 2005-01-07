Robinson second in AP vote



NEW YORK (AP) -- Jonathan Vilma brought exactly what the New York Jets needed on defense with a performance so brilliant he won The Associated Press 2004 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.



Vilma, the 12th pick in last year's draft, did it with the speed and exuberance that convinced New York to make him the first linebacker chosen. A terror at the University of Miami, Vilma moved into the starting lineup in Game 3 and led a defensive revival that lifted the Jets (10-6) into the playoffs.



Vilma scored on a 38-yard interception return in New York's season finale, giving the Jets a lead they couldn't protect. He was the first Jets rookie to return an interception for a TD since safety Erik McMillan in 1988. McMillan also was Defensive Rookie of the Year.

