Roster cutdown day, rookie QBs, a Weeknd update | Daily Brew

Happy Tuesday! It's a busy day in the NFL today as all 32 teams are trimming their rosters from 90 players to 53. While we wait for the Houston Texans' initial 53-man roster, here's what we know so far:

DeMeco Ryans says today is "a tough day" for players who worked hard throughout camp but whose journeys may be over in Houston. Find out what head coach's message to players was and how the team plans to add players that will become available all over the NFL.
DeMeco Ryans shares insight on upcoming roster cuts
Texans cuts tracker: Desmond King, Christian Kirksey being released

Ryans addressed the media on Monday and addressed a number of topics, including roster questions, the status of Kenyon Green, Tank Dell's rise on special teams and more:
DeMeco Ryans Monday presser, from roster cuts to QBs | 1-Minute Recap

Let's get you caught up on everything you may have missed since the Texans wrapped up their preseason in New Orleans. C.J. Stroud was named the Week 1 starter in Baltimore Sunday night. He will face two other rookie quarterbacks this season when the Texans play Anthony Richardson and the Colts (Week 2, Week 18) and Bryce Young at Carolina (Week 8).

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson become 27th, 28th, 29th Week 1 rookie starters since 2008
Harris Hits: Texans at Saints | Preseason Week 3
Texans Snap Counts vs. Saints | The Day After

And who could forget Will Anderson Jr.'s adorable mom living her best life while watching her son play?
This is how a national TV audience was introduced to Texans LB Will Anderson Jr.'s mom, Terrie

Finally…the news everyone saw coming:

The good new? Abel Tesfaye, the artist formerly known as the Weeknd, will be back on tour for his music career.

