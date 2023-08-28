Harris Hits: Texans at Saints | Preseason Week 3

RB Mike Boone was a DUDE all training camp long. Every day that fans were on hand at training camp, invariably, a fan would ask me about Boone's chances of making the team. They were asking me because they saw in those practices #22 continuing to make plays in both the run game and pass game. One thing I saw tonight that I loved was his catch-to-run efficiency, for a lack of saying it. On one route, he caught the ball and within an instant, tucked it under his arm and headed up field. It was instantaneous and it's something that not all backs can do. Boone does it naturally and it allows him to be a real weapon after the catch.

The Texans depth on the interior defensive line has been stretched thin a bit at the end of training camp. As such, DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke weren't going to play ﻿Maliek Collins﻿, ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ and ﻿Hassan Ridgeway﻿ a ton in this game, so ﻿Byron Cowart﻿, ﻿Kurt Hinish﻿ and ﻿Khalil Davis﻿ had to play a ton of snaps over the last 2.5 quarters of play. Not only did all three get a bunch of snaps and were pretty gassed at the end of the game, they each played magnificently. They produced TFLs, hurries and pressures on the QB all night. I felt like those three were my MVPs on the night with the way they handled the middle of the defense.

I thought the tackling was much better than it was against Miami, but there were still a number of whiff attempts on tackles that kept a couple of drives alive for the Saints.

I had deja vu tonight, the real kind. Let me explain. When I was at the Senior Bowl back in January, ﻿Tank Dell﻿ was back returning punts and the one thing that stood out on the very first one that he caught, and returned, was how it looked like he was moving at a higher rate of speed than anyone. On his first return in Mobile, he started one direction, pivoted and went out the exact other direction…just like he did on his one return against the Saints. I saw him do that and it immediately took me back to Mobile. Even at this level, Tank is moving at a faster clip than everyone else on the field with him.