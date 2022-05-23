Running Backs | John Harris' 2022 Position Breakdown

The Texans entered the 2021 season with four veteran running backs that totaled more rushing yardage than any teams' group of running backs in the league. After the 2021 season and 2022 offseason, the Texans will start OTAs with just one running back remaining of those four that made last year's 53-man roster. They've added two new veteran tailbacks, one new fullback and a rookie ball carrier who's going to leave a punishing mark on defenders. Perhaps no position group has changed more in one calendar year's time than the running back crew. Let's take a look at the makeup of this group heading into phase three of the offseason.

Returning players from 2021 squad (in order of snaps played in 2021)

Rex Burkhead - 378 snaps at TB (35.5% of total snaps)

When the 2021 season started, Burkhead was not the main ball carrier for the team. He bided his time and got an opportunity after the bye week to truly become RB1. The highwater mark was the 149 yards he ran for in a win over the Chargers at home in which he dominated the game from jump. He started five times last year and set a career high mark in rushing yards with 427. Late in the 2021 season, he re-upped with the Texans and he seems to have juice left on into his 30s. He'll have different company in the running back room to start OTAs than he did in 2021, but that should make the group better, led by Burkhead.

Royce Freeman - 115 snaps at TB (10.8% of total snaps

Freeman returned to the Texans after he finished the last half of the 2021 season with the Texans. He was active in seven games, piling up 35 carries and 92 yards in those games down the stretch. He just turned 26 so he should have plenty of tread on the tire remaining as he heads into his fifth year in the league.

Paul Quessenberry - 1 snap at FB (.09% of total snaps

Quessenberry was on the Texans practice squad for much of the 2021 season and he signed a future/reserve contract this offseason to stay with the Texans in 2022. Then, his brother OL Scott signed with the Texans to make it TWO Quessenberrys in Houston for 2022 as well. Pau is the quintessential fullback, in that, he doesn't need a carry or any carries, just a body in a different colored jersey to strike.

Darius 'Jet' Anderson - Practice squad in 202

The former TCU/George Ranch HS star was added to the Texans practice squad late in the 2021 season. He signed a futures contract in January and will be able to show off that Fort Bend county speed in 2022.

2022 Veterans Additions

Marlon Mack - formerly of the Indianapolis Colts

After completely dominating the Texans with a 148-yard, one TD rushing performance in the 2018 Playoffs, Mack ran for over 1,000 yards in 2019 and was on his way to establishing himself as one of the best backs in the league. But, he was injured in week one of the 2020 season and before you could say "Jonathan Taylor is the man", Jonathan Taylor became THE MAN in Indy. That left Mack on the outside looking for an opportunity elsewhere. Hopefully, "elsewhere" is Houston and Mack can find his 2019 mojo for the 2022 season and beyond.

Dare Ogunbowale - formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguar

Dare was an undrafted free agent rookie for the Texans in 2017 and has stayed in the league going on six seasons in 2022. Over the past two seasons in Jacksonville, he started four games and ran for 272 yards and a touchdown in those seasons. His Football Life has come full circle as he signed a free agent deal with the Texans in 2022 this offseason.

Andy Janovich - formerly of the Cleveland Brown

The Texans didn't use a traditional fullback most of the 2021 season, making Paul Quessenberry active for just one game, which resulted in just one offensive snap. Janovich signed in Houston, though, after starting 25 games in his six year career in Denver and Cleveland. It could be deduced, given the Janovich signing and Quessenberry remaining a Texan, that the Texans plan on using a fullback more in the 2022 season. That said, we'll see how that transpires through training camp and preseason games.

2022 Rookie Addition