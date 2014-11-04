Ryan Mallett preparing like he always does

"He seems to have good command of what we're doing and he's come in here with good knowledge of the offense," O'Brien said. "You know, he's been in this system for a while now and he knows the system."

Mallett, meanwhile, explained his own confidence in operating O'Brien's system.

"I know the offense," Mallett said. "I know the playbook. If I need to get in there and do something, I will. I've been in this system for four years now. Not much is different, and what is, I feel like I've mastered that. I have to go out there and continue to play well with my team and get better."

The team will practice on Wednesday, and then have the next four days off for the bye. But Mallett doesn't plan on doing anything exotic, and will stay in Houston during the break.