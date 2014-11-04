Ryan Mallett preparing like he always does

Nov 04, 2014 at 06:03 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Nothing's changed for Ryan Mallett.

The backup quarterback said he's still preparing like he's the starter, just like he always has.

"I've been doing the same work since high school," Mallett said on Tuesday. "I'm here early. I'm here late. I'm just trying to be the best player I can. Help my team any way I can."

With the team at 4-5 entering the bye week, head coach Bill O'Brien was asked on Monday if he planned on switching quarterbacks. He explained that all positions were being evaluated and that the entire team need to play better. Mallett, who was a rookie in New England during O'Brien's final season there with the Patriots, echoed his head coach.

"We've got to play better, all the way around," Mallett said. "Up front, offense, defense, special teams. It's the ultimate team sport, and the way we're playing shows it. We gotta play together better."

O'Brien, meanwhile, has said multiple times that Mallett's been a "hard worker" in practice since joining the team via trade in late August.

"He seems to have good command of what we're doing and he's come in here with good knowledge of the offense," O'Brien said. "You know, he's been in this system for a while now and he knows the system."

Mallett, meanwhile, explained his own confidence in operating O'Brien's system.

"I know the offense," Mallett said. "I know the playbook. If I need to get in there and do something, I will. I've been in this system for four years now. Not much is different, and what is, I feel like I've mastered that. I have to go out there and continue to play well with my team and get better."

The team will practice on Wednesday, and then have the next four days off for the bye. But Mallett doesn't plan on doing anything exotic, and will stay in Houston during the break.

"Right here," Mallett said. "Lifting weights and watching film."

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

11 Questions with RB David Johnson | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB David Johnson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed BBQ, track and field, triplets and much more.

news

Davis Mills questions, White helmets and more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about rookie QB Davis Mills, the possibility of white helmets and much more.

news

12 Questions with WR Danny Amendola | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans WR Danny Amendola and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed coming back to Texas, overrated foods, the worst exercise in the weight room and much more.

news

Playbook, a Thursday return to the field, uniforms | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered questions from fans about Battle Red uniforms, the offensive playbook and much more.

news

Gadget plays, Cleveland questions & more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered questions from fans about the Week 2 matchup with the Browns, gadget plays on offense and much more.

news

Tyrod Taylor, injury updates & more | Dear Drew

The day after Houston's win over the Jaguars, Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about Tyrod Taylor, David Culley and more.

news

Tyrod Taylor, Danny Amendola, scouts on the road & more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about Tyrod Taylor, Danny Amendola, the Texans scouting department and much more.

news

2nd-Year Players, RB reps and the Rodeo | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about the running backs, some 2nd-year players, the O-line and much more.

news

Captains, Zach Cunningham, Draft picks and more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about captains, the 2022 Draft picks, the TE spot and much more.

Advertising