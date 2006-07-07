Ryans glad to be on board

as a nasty competitor. He led the Crimson Tide in tackles in each of the last three seasons and garnered All-American honors last year while being named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

"I think he's a heck of a football player," Smith said. "We're excited that he's in the fold and excited to watch him grow and mature as a football player. He's got all the intangibles to be a solid NFL football player."

For Ryans, the signing comes as a relief more than anything else.

"It feels great just to have it done, have it behind me," he said. "Now I can just focus on football, training camp and going out and helping this team win some games this year."

Ryans said that getting his contract situation worked out was a top priority so that he could focus on football and not the business side of the sport which is still very new to him.

"It was very important. When you play in college, you don't have these issues you just go out and have fun. Now you have to handle the business side of it. We have the business side done with and now I can go out and have fun which is what I like to do."