S Danieal Manning announces retirement

As a Texan, Manning started 40 of the 51 games he played. He picked off four passes with Houston, returning one for a touchdown in 2012. He also returned kickoffs from time-to-time, and in four playoff games with the Texans he averaged 39.6 yards per return in the postseason.

Manning started five games in 2014, and appeared in every contest. While he was likely still capable of contributing to an NFL squad, Manning said the decision to leave his playing days behind was an easy one.

"I didn't lose any sleep about it," Manning said. "I looked back and I enjoyed the moments I had. I thank God every day that I was able to live a fantasy and make it a reality."