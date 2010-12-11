Saturday notebook: Daniels fired up for return





After the Texans' final practice of the week on Saturday, head coach Gary Kubiak pronounced tight end Owen Daniels (hamstring), wide receiver Andre Johnson (ankle) and defensive end Mario Williams (groin) as "ready to go."

Daniels will share duties with Joel Dreessen on Monday night against the Ravens. It will be his first game back since Nov. 1 at Indianapolis.

"It's not like he's going to go out and play 70 plays," Kubiak said. "We can't do that. It'll be interesting to see how he'll hold up, but he's ready to come back and play… Joel will start the game, and they'll basically split time in certain things that we're doing. Then, O.D.'s a full-time player in a lot of things that we're doing. We'll come out and he'll get plenty of reps."

Daniels said he hasn't had any hamstring issues at all this week.

"I'm just fired up to play some football again," he said. "You miss a week and it seems like you miss a month. Being out for five games or whatever it's been, it kind of seems like I've been on IR, just trying to get healthy and get everything back to normal. I feel really good; just fired up to play some real football."

More PT for McManis, JamisonRookie cornerback Sherrick McManis, a fifth-round draft pick from Northwestern, has done enough in limited game action to warrant more playing time.

"He got some good opportunities in the game last week," Kubiak said. "(He) actually got hung in some bad situations from a standpoint of what we had on the field and what they had on the field and did some good things, so he'll continue to get more reps. He's playing well on special teams."

The same can be said about second-year defensive end Tim Jamison, who had three solo tackles against the Eagles.

"He played really well last week," Kubiak said. "I don't know if you guys noticed, but he did some real good things. We're playing them all."

Kubiak said that rookie Darryl Sharpton and third-year pro Zac Diles will continue to split time at the weakside linebacker position.

Jaws at practiceESPN's Ron Jaworski watched the Texans practice from the sidelines at the Methodist Training Center on Saturday.

Jaworski and his "Monday Night Football" booth-mates Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden met with Kubiak and Texans players afterward in production meetings.