Saturday Trades: Texans make 2 more deals on Day 3 of NFL Draft

That means Caserio has executed 11 Draft weekend trades in his tenure with the Texans. He made a pair of deals in 2021, four last year, and five so far in 2023.

On Friday night, just moments after trading into the second round to select Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, the Texans traded up again and picked Houston wide receiver Nathaniel "Tank" Dell in the third round at 69th overall.

To get the record-breaking Cougar, the Texans dealt a third-rounder (73rd overall) and fifth-rounder (161st overall) to the Rams for the 69th overall selection and 191st overall pick. The 191st is a sixth-round pick.

Earlier in the evening, Houston dealt the 65th overall pick to move from the third round to the second round. They acquired the 62nd overall selection from Philadelphia and selected Scruggs. The Texans also sent a 6th-rounder (188th overall) and 7th-rounder (230th overall) to the Eagles.