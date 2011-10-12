Schaub, Johnson, Casey sit out as Tate, Ward practice





Amid a flurry of transactions made by general manager Rick Smith on Wednesday, the Texans also had an abundance of injury news after practice at the Methodist Training Center.

Quarterback Matt Schaub (right shoulder), wide receiver Andre Johnson (hamstring) and fullback James Casey (chest) did not practice. Coach Gary Kubiak said that just about everybody else did, including running backs Ben Tate (groin/Achilles) and Derrick Ward (ankle) and wide receiver Bryant Johnson (hamstring).

Kubiak said Schaub has "just got a sore shoulder and banged-up thigh." The Texans gave him the day off in the hopes that he'll be back on the field on Thursday. Matt Leinart and rookie T.J. Yates took all of Wednesday's practice reps in Schaub's place.

"I want to be out there every day, but (it's) just a little rest and I'll be ready to go this weekend," said Schaub, who has started 41 consecutive games. "Everything will be fine. It's just the battles of the season. You've just got to deal with some stuff but you just keep plugging."

It's unlikely that Johnson will play in Week 6, but the five-time Pro Bowler continues to improve after having minor surgery on his right leg last Tuesday.

"Andre did work a little bit today, so that's a move in the right direction," Kubiak said. "It amazes you just how far he's come so quickly. What he did today has got a smile on everybody's face, I can tell you that."

Casey is still day-to-day after suffering a pectoral injury against the Raiders in Week 5. Lawrence Vickers would start in Casey's place if he can't play against the Ravens this week.

"He did run and everything today," Kubiak said. "(He will) probably be a weekend decision."

As for Tate and Ward, Kubiak said "they're good" and should be fine to play on Sunday. It would mark the first time the Texans have had their top three running backs – Arian Foster, Ward and Tate – available in the same game all season.

Wide receiver Derrick Mason, acquired Wednesday in a trade from the New York Jets, was not finished with his physical in time to practice on Wednesday. Kubiak said the 15th-year veteran still could play on Sunday at Baltimore.

"He's played for a few friends of mine, so I know what he knows terminology-wise," Kubiak said. "I've got to see how quick I can get him ready to help us in this game.