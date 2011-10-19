Schaub practices Wednesday; no Johnson or Casey

Oct 19, 2011 at 10:27 AM
Wide receiver Andre Johnson and fullback James Casey were the only Texans players who did not practice on Wednesday at the Methodist Training Center.

Quarterback Matt Schaub, who has a sore chest and hip after being sacked seven times in the last two games, participated on a limited basis.

"Matt can play without practicing," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said. "The fact that he took reps today makes me feel like he's feeling a lot better than he did yesterday."

Schaub did not practice last Wednesday and was limited last Thursday because of a sore right shoulder. Backup quarterback Matt Leinart has gotten more reps in his place.

"We're giving Leinart a lot more work, especially on Wednesdays and Thursdays right now," Kubiak said. "(Schaub) is pushing through, and we just need to get him through a week where he's not getting beat up very much. But he worked today."

Johnson worked on a side field on Wednesday as he continued to rehab from a hamstring injury. Kubiak said he does not know if the five-time Pro Bowler will be able to play against the Titans on Sunday.

"I'm not going to say no," Kubiak said. "He's got to reach the practice field before he plays in a game, and he's not done that yet. Everything is going exactly the way we thought it would go. He did run today and catch balls and run routes. He just hasn't practiced yet."

Casey missed last Sunday's loss at Baltimore with a pectoral strain suffered against the Raiders in Week 5. Kubiak said his absence has made a big difference.

"We built our offense around what his capabilities are this offseason when we knew that was the direction that we were going to go at fullback," Kubiak said. "He's doing a lot of good things and making a lot of plays for us, and all of a sudden you lose Andre and then you lose him and his versatility. It's been tough, but Lawrence (Vickers) has got to step in, and he's got his strengths, too, as a player.

"It's been an adjustment period, but it's something we've got to handle as a group and find a way to make it work."

Free safety Danieal Manning and right guard Mike Brisiel also were limited at practice on Wednesday. Manning has a lower leg contusion. Brisiel has a sore ankle and knee.

