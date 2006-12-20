Scouting the Colts

tight ends in just his second year with 35 catches and 363 yards.

The strength of the offensive line lies in the offensive tackles. Left tackle Tarik Glenn engulfs defenders with his 6-5, 332 pound frame and has been Manning's bodyguard during his career, leading to his two Pro Bowl appearances. Right tackle Ryan Diem is one of the more unheralded players in the league, but he gets the dirty work done in the running game to give the Colts some success on the ground. At 6-6, 320, Diem is big enough to detain defensive lineman and has the ability to get to the second level to block on linebackers. Center Jeff Saturday is one of the best at his position in the league and after going unrecognized for the first seven years of his career, has secured consecutive Pro Bowl berths the past two seasons. He always needs to be on the same page as Manning in order to relay the blocking schemes when Manning calls the play at he line of scrimmage. At the guard position, left guard Ryan Lilja and right guard Jake Scott have played well enough to warrant them maintaining their same positions next year.

The big question for the Colts coming into this season was how the running game would go without Edgerrin James, the fixture at tailback for the Colts since 1998. Initial returns were not promising, but rookie Joseph Addai has responded this season to have an impressive rookie year and show that he can take over the position the same way James did in the early stages of his tenure. Addai (6-0, 204), although splitting time with Dominic Rhodes, has accounted for 917 yards on the ground, on 4.8 yards per carry, eight total touchdowns, 33 catches, and has even shown the ability to pick up Manning's line reads and be an effective pass blocker. Dominic Rhodes, after being named the opening day starter, has been supplanted by Addai, but he has made contributions chipping in for 584 yards rushing.

The best way to attack the Colts early in the season was to force them to run the ball, but the Colts have shown, through the improvement of Addai, they are more than capable of a ground game. Blitzing isn't a viable option because with Manning's recognition skills, he will pick a defense apart. Pressure from the front four is a key and a reliance on the linebackers to decipher Manning's play action game are the two essential elements to overcoming the Colts' overwhelming attack

Defense