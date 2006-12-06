Scouting the Titans

One big disappointment this season has been Vanden Bosch. Coming out of nowhere with 13 sacks last season after four injury plagued years in Arizona, he has registered only four sacks so far. He won't wow you with his measurables and athletic ability, but Vanden Bosch gets by with his non-stop motor and tremendous strength. Travis LaBoy and Antwan Odom both see time on the other end of the line, with LaBoy making the most impact thus far with 3.5 tackles for loss. LaBoy sees most of his action against the pass, while Odom is seen mainly in run situations. Both have produced below expectations this season, possibly forcing the team to look at the position in the offseason.

The middle of the line is anchored by former Texans tackle Robaire Smith, Randy Starks and Albert Haynesworth. Strong, tough and competitive, Smith brings experience and leadership to a line lacking in both departments. Smith is complimented by third-year man Randy Starks (6-3, 312), who is a load to handle inside with tremendous strength that allows him to push around interior lineman and penetrate the opposing backfield. Haynesworth, following his highly publicized five-game suspension, has rotated in on the line contributing 20 tackles. Another former Volunteer, 2006 draft pick Jesse Mahelona, also has seen significant action bringing more of a pass-rushing element to the interior of the line. The line has only 15 sacks this season and ranks 27th in the league in rush defense.

Through the air, the Titans had some success early in the season, but have dropped back to 28th in the league after some big performances by opponents like Baltimore's Steve McNair (373 yards in Week 10) and Peyton Manning (351 yards in Week 13). A large part of the defensive backfield's struggles can be attributed to the lack of a pass rush generated by the front seven, but there is no question they need to play better.

The most important player has proven to be Hope. Acquired from the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers via free agency this offseason, Hope has three interceptions through 12 games and also has shown the ability to make plays at the line, ranking second on the team with 97 tackles. Free safety Lamont Thompson is the perfect compliment to Hope. While Hope is making plays near the line, Thompson is using his range to cover the deep part of the field.

The biggest name in the Titans' defensive backfield belongs to Jones. Caught in Jeff Fisher's doghouse for the large part of last season due to off-field incidents and his propensity to not work hard in practice, Jones, the sixth pick overall in the 2005 draft, has responded by letting his play do the talking this season. A gifted athlete who plays much bigger than his 5-10 frame, Jones can lock down the opposition's number-one receiver and be an active run defender (46 tackles). After showing promise early in his career, the player opposite Jones, Reynaldo Hill, has failed to record an interception this year.