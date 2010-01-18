Season in review: Tight ends

Jan 18, 2010 at 04:08 AM
4760.jpg

Through seven games, Owen Daniels led all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (497) and ranked second in receptions (39) and touchdowns (5).

The Texans started the 2009 season with a surplus of tight ends after drafting Anthony Hill and James Casey in April. By season's end, Casey and Joel Dreessen were the only healthy tight ends left on the roster. A season-ending injury to Owen Daniels in Week 8 dealt a major blow to the Texans' offense, but the team's tight ends combined for 73 catches, 912 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the season.

SEASON IN REVIEW: TIGHT ENDS

Position coach:Brian Pariani (19th season, 4th with Texans)

Week 1 starter:Owen Daniels

Week 17 starter:Joel Dreessen

Key injuries:Daniels (torn ACL, Week 8); Anthony Hill (torn ACL, Week 14)

By the numbers (top statistical performers):Daniels (40 catches, 519 yards, 5 TDs); Dreessen (26 catches, 320 yards, 1 TD)

Season overview:Coming off of his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2008, Daniels got off to the best start of his career in 2009. Through seven games, he led all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (497) and ranked second in receptions (39) and touchdowns (5). He was on pace for 89 catches, 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But Daniels' season ended at Buffalo when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while running a route in the first quarter. That vaulted Dreessen, a fourth-year pro, into the starting lineup. Dreessen started 11 games on the season and more than doubled his career totals in receptions and yards.

Dreessen was the Texans' long snapper and a standout special teams player for the first 13 games of the season. He was relieved of special teams duty for the final three games because of a shoulder injury and the Texans' limited depth at tight end. Dreessen responded by setting a new career high in receiving yards in each of those three games, capped by a six-catch, 81-yard performance in the season finale.

Casey, a fifth-round draft pick from Rice, had six catches for 64 yards on the season. He played in 15 games, missing the Week 9 contest at Indianapolis because of arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The versatile rookie also spent time at fullback and on special teams.

Hill, a fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina State, played in five games and had one catch for nine yards. He was diagnosed with the swine flu in early October, becoming the first NFL player to contract the virus.

2010 outlook:If there is no new collective bargaining agreement in place in 2010, Daniels will be a restricted free agent for the second consecutive offseason. He signed a one-year tender offer in 2009 after he and the team were unable to agree on a long-term contract.

Daniels said after the season that his focus is on getting healthy. He has been on a rigorous rehab program since suffering his injury, which was similar to ACL injuries to his left knee that he recovered from in high school and college.

"I'll be myself, if not better," Daniels said of his expectations for next season. "That's the way it goes after ACLs. You tend to be a little stronger than you were before you got hurt. That's how it's been for me in the past, and I expect nothing different."

Hill faces a long road in his recovery, but Kubiak said after the season that he likes Casey's future and would like to settle him down at one position. Dreessen heads into next season with extensive starting experience under his belt. The tight end position could once again be one of the deepest on the Texans' roster in 2010.

Follow Nick Scurfield on Twitter at *twitter.com/NickScurfield or find him on the "I'm A Texan Club" at imatexan.com/profiles/Nick_Scurf/.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.
news

The Leftovers: Safeties, Sleepers & Rehabbers

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a variety of topics.
Advertising