Shopping, Stopping and Receiving | Daily Brew

All this uniform talk lately has me in a merch state of mind. Just in time, the Texans Team Shop is offering 60% off this weekend. What!? I'm in.
Side note: Why is it sometimes Shop and sometimes Shoppe, and it's pronounced the same? I know I could just Google this but I thought I'd ask you.
If you were concerned about the Texans D-line, I think it's time to take a deep breath and realize that they have one of the best defensive end groups in the league. And the tackles are poised to do serious damage as well. Yes, some of the names have changed, but the guys on the inside are ready to roll.
One of the DTs to get excited about is former Jag Foley Fatukasi. His full first name is Folorunso. I'm going with that one on the air because it sounds better.
Another addition on the line who can play on the edge or slide inside is Denico Autry. He's always been a bit of a thorn in the side as an opponent. Here’s 12 things to know about Autry. I'm sure there are more than 12 but this will get you started.
Finally, Nico Collins had one of the best receiving seasons in franchise history. The yards were topped previously by Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins. But the fact that we're even talking about this shows you how huge the campaign was. Plus, his 16+ yards per catch, over a season, is the best-ever for a Texan. We had him on Texans All Access for a fun visit.
That'll do it for now. I'll see you this weekend at the Texans Team Shoppe. I mean, Shop.