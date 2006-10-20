Silence of the Jags

It's a defense that was sixth in the league last season as the Jaguars roared to a 12-4 record and the playoffs. This year, they're only 3-2 entering this game. But their total defense is still ranked seventh in the league and is actually allowing nine fewer yards per game than it did in 2005.

The Jaguars are good. And they like to talk.

In addition to being one of the league's most successful defenses, they have the reputation for being one of the most trash-talking, especially among their front seven. And it's a rep they enjoy.

Quarterback Byron Leftwich is only sorry one of the team's best trash-talkers, middle linebacker Mike Peterson, is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered three weeks ago.

"Well, we lost Mike Peterson," Leftwich said when asked who the team's best trash-talker is. "I know that, everybody in the world knows that. He was No. 1, but we've got a lot of trash talkers.

"Especially on our defense because those guys are so dominant that they like to talk a lot of trash. They just like to have fun with it. You know, believe me, we lost Mike P., but somebody will take his place."

The Texans know Leftwich is right. They expect to hear everything short of a Jay Leno monologue when the Jaguars' defense lines up against them.

"That's just the way they are," Houston's starting guard Fred Weary said. "They talk the way they play. I don't think they're show-off type guys, but they do run their mouths. They just back it up with their play."

For the soft-spoken Weary, that approach seems a little counter-productive. But he knows it works for the Jaguars and, perhaps more importantly, it can work for the Texans.

"It gets you going more because you want to shut them up," Weary said with a smile. "That's the biggest thing. It gets you going and it kind of sets the landscape for a big game.

"When you've got a guy coming in who you know is going to be talking like that when you're playing, it kind of makes you want to go out and perform a little better and hopefully kind of make them shut their mouths."

The Texans will have their hands full doing that. Other than the loss of Peterson, who has topped the team in tackles since 2003 and is the AFC's leading tackler among linebackers since 2002, the Jaguars are reasonably healthy. Even Pro Bowl tackle Marcus Stroud, who missed the 41-0 rout of the Jets two weeks ago with an ankle injury, appears ready to go.

And that has the Texans' attention.

"I've been impressed with some of the things they've done," Weary said. "Like holding Pittsburgh to zero points and also holding the Jets to nothing. They're walking the walk right now.