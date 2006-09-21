Soccer at Reliant Stadium

Sep 21, 2006 at 01:44 PM

Two of Mexico's premiere soccer clubs, Club America and Deportivo Toluca, faced off at Reliant Stadium Wednesday night. An audience of 16,928 witnessed Toluca secure the number one berth to Copa Libertadores, one of the most prominent tournaments on this side of the Atlantic, for the first time in club history.

Toluca came out strong scoring the first two goals of the match one after the other on the 36 th and 39 th minutes, the first by Vicente Sanchez with an assist from Nelson Sinha and the second by Bruno Marioni assisted by Erick Espinoza. Club America went to the locker room scoreless after 45 minutes of action.

Toluca did not take long to score again five minutes into the second half of the match on an unassisted goal by Sergio Ponce making the score 3-0 on what seemed to be a shut out. America, however, had an answer for Toluca during the second half on Cuauhtemoc Blanco.

Blanco came in to revitalize the offensive attack against Toluca assisting Salvador Cabañas for a score in the 54 th minute of the match. Then, on the 76 th minute Blanco capitalized off a hand ball penalty kick making the score 3-2.

For a few minutes a comeback seemed to be on the verge, similar to the one Club America had against FC Barcelona last month at Reliant Stadium when they came back to tie the game at 4-4.

Toluca kicked up their defense as the match heated up and America attempted six more ineffective shots at the goal. There were two red cards in the game, one for each team and both at the 84 th minute. Duilio Davino and Erick Espinoza were both ejected from the game.

The match was even in every statistical angle except in fouls. Toluca had 30 fouls compared to 13 from America.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

The Leftovers: Kick returners, Watson health, more

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about kick returners, training camp, Deshaun Watson and more.
news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
Advertising