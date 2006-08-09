Soccer on display at Reliant Stadium

The match was tied, 1-1, for most part of the first half despite constant attacks from both teams to the goal posts. In the 30 th minute, however, Mexican forward Nelson Cuevas found himself alone with Barcelona's goalie, Victor Valdes, and shot straight through to the net, making the score 2-1 in favor of Club América. A minute before heading into the locker rooms, forward Claudio Lopez found and assisted Cuevas for his third goal of the night.

The Spanish team rebounded fiercely, attacking the América goal line, but the only score they found was from Oleguer on his own goal in the 65 th minute. The game seemed to have ended, but soccer sensation Ronaldinho had not entered the match yet.

Twenty minutes later, Javier Saviola fired a shot assisted by Samuel Eto'o, making the score 4-2. Ronaldinho took it from ther,e giving the audience what they'd come to see.

In the 89 th minute, he drew a penalty kick and brought the crowd to its feet as he lined up to take the shot. América goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, couldn't stop the ball as it went over his right side and into the net.