"Spark" Always Lurking Within Head Coach Lovie Smith | Daily Brew

But lurking beneath that measured exterior, according to McCann, is something more.

"He really doesn't say much but you can tell he's got a little spark about him," Cann said. "I kind of like him to stay cool and quiet. You don't want to piss him off."

Smith and the Texans are aiming for improvement over a 13-loss season in 2021. Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks was here the last two seasons, but said the vibe so far in 2022 has the team "excited and having fun." Cooks said the change at the top with Smith, coupled with a coaching staff comprised of holdovers and new faces, has been a nice change.