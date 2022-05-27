What a Difference a Year Makes for QB Davis Mills

A few times this offseason, Smith has remarked about the progress Mills made since getting drafted. In six starts between Weeks 3 and 8, the then-rookie tossed six touchdowns, was picked off seven times, and was sacked 19 times. The Texans lost all six contests, and mustered a combined 61 points in that stretch.

But when Mills returned, he started the season's final five games. Houston won twice, and scored 116 points in that quintet of games. Mills threw nine touchdowns and just a pair of interceptions, and was sacked nine times.

Smith is enthused by what's to come.

"Having a year, he and Pep Hamilton getting on the same page with our offense, and him being in a role from the start, that's different also," Smith said. "But that's what you do. You have a chance for him to establish himself as one of our primary leaders each day."

Mills' favorite target was Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks, who posted another 1,000-yard receiving season last year. Cooks and Mills, along with many other Texans pass-catchers, have placed an emphasis on building chemistry.