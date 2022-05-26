1-on-1 with DB Steven Nelson | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: Why are you a farmer?

NELSON: It's one of those things that's therapeutic for me. My wife and I pretty much had an idea back when we were in Arizona. We needed some more space. So that's what we did: bought a lot of land north of Houston. We got to start our whole little agriculture, livestock farm. It's real good to get the kids out and just enjoy the outdoors.

2) DD: So what's what's your favorite type of animal to deal with?

NELSON: My goats are pretty cool, man. They're very smart. Some people compare them to dogs. They remember their names, which is pretty cool. But my favorite animal is probably my peacocks.

3) DD: Really? How many do you have?

NELSON: Two.