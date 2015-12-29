Special team maven Brian Peters a "key" to success

A second-year linebacker out of Northwestern, Peters' professional football journey has been a winding one. He played safety in college from 2007 to 2011, and rang up 11 interceptions during that time for the Wildcats. In 2012 he was an Iowa Barnstormer, which is an Arena League team. The two seasons after that were spent north of the border with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he won a Grey Cup in 2013. This August, he was in camp with the Vikings, but was cut in early September and then re-signed to the practice squad.

The Texans signed him to the 53-man roster at the end of that month, and he's been a mainstay since. Along with fellow special teams standouts Max Bullough and Akeem Dent, Peters has been a real key to the Texans' success.

"Now, for every future Houston Texan team, you can always point to these guys," O'Brien said. "These are the guys that really accepted their roles. They weren't starters on defense. Or starters on offense. But they really perfected their roles and they helped the team win. That's a key in the NFL."

Peters left Sundays' game with a chest injury, but still managed to log a tackle.