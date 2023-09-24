Staying consistent: Tank Dell "balled out" at Jacksonville

"That was our first time taking a shot, and our first time hitting it," Stroud said. "I think that just shows the connection me and him actually have. We put in a lot of extra work. It's good to see it pay off, and now it's time to go do it again."

The connection between those two has been fruitful through the season's first three games, and Ryans has enjoyed watching the young pass-catcher thrive.

"It's cool to watch Tank" Ryans said. "Just every week. He shows up. He puts the work in. Explosive playmaker since OTAs. It's still showing up right now in the season. We're happy where Tank is."