Staying consistent: Tank Dell "balled out" at Jacksonville

Nothing's really changed about Tank Dell's game.
Just like he did at the University of Houston, the rookie receiver is making big plays, and he made a few more in Sunday's win at Jacksonville.
Dell ignited the Texans first scoring drive when he pulled in a 46-yard deep ball from C.J. Stroud, and was brought down at the 2-yard line. Two plays later, the Texans were in the end zone courtesy of a Dameon Pierce touchdown run.
Later in the game, Dell got loose for a 68-yard score, giving the Texans a 34-17 advantage with 8:59 remaining in the game.
Jaguars fans streamed out of the stadium after that one, and Houston coasted to a 37-17 triumph.
For Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Dell's exploits today were consistent with who he's been since he arrived in May.
"Tank shows up every week," Ryans said. "I know this game meant a lot to him, being back home. He had a lot of family at the game attending, so I know it was important for him to have a big game."
Dell finished the day with five catches for 145 yards and the score, which was his second touchdown catch in as many weeks.
Dell and Stroud have built up a solid rapport on the field and off, and the quarterback was pumped for his fellow rookie's success.
"I was super, super happy for Tank," Stroud said. "Being home, I know he had a lot of people here, and he balled out."
The early 46-yarder came with the Texans facing a 2nd-and-7 at the Jaguars' 48-yard line.
"That was our first time taking a shot, and our first time hitting it," Stroud said. "I think that just shows the connection me and him actually have. We put in a lot of extra work. It's good to see it pay off, and now it's time to go do it again."
The connection between those two has been fruitful through the season's first three games, and Ryans has enjoyed watching the young pass-catcher thrive.
"It's cool to watch Tank" Ryans said. "Just every week. He shows up. He puts the work in. Explosive playmaker since OTAs. It's still showing up right now in the season. We're happy where Tank is."
Dell and the Texans return home for a Week 4 matchup with the Steelers next Sunday at NRG Stadium.
View the best photos from the Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.