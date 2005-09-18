Steelers tailgating recap

Sunday's Houston Texans game provided tailgaters a chance to showcase their tailgate parties for the first time in the 2005 regular season. Fans entered the Jiffy Lube Parking Lots beginning at 8 a.m. and were greeted by temperatures that steadily rose throughout the day. This, however, did not stop tailgaters from enjoying gameday.

The HEB Tailgate Crew, once again, combed the Jiffy Lube Parking Lots and identified several finalists for the HEB Tailgater of the Game. The lucky winners were the Tucked In The Corner Tailgate Team. The Tucked In The Corner Tailgate Team is from Houston and can be found in the Jiffy Lube Platinum Parking Lot on gamedays. They specialize Cajun food, steak and lobster. Next time you are at a game, stop by and visit the Tucked In The Corner Tailgaters.