Strange days



Texans head coach Dom Capers said his team was put into a two-minute situation with nine minutes to go in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.



Sound weird?

Well, it was one of those games.

Houston led 7-6 at halftime but lost 29-7. The Jets scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and dominated time of possession in the second half meaning the Texans had to play catch up for most of the fourth quarter.

The Texans simply fell apart after some untimely penalties – the first coming on the team's first punt of the second half.

Chad Stanley's 50-yard punt out of the Texans end zone was called back on a holding penalty. His second punt was just slightly shorter, but Jets return man Santana Moss returned the ball 46-yards to set up 1 st and goal from the four.

"Over the years I know I've certainly not had very good experience when you have to punt a second time," Capers said Monday afternoon. "Normally something bad happens, especially when you have to back up and punt the second time with your back right to the end line."

New York was flagged for an illegal block in the back on the return, but after a meeting on the field, officials reversed the call.

Capers and the coaching staff then spent some time discussing the momentum turning play with referee Tom White.

"What Tom said to me was the official threw the flag and there was another official that came in and had a different angle and felt that it was not a block in the back, the guy tripped," he said.

The Texans were flagged for intentional grounding on the following drive – a questionable call because David Carr was under no pressure when he made the throw. Capers said there was a miscommunication between the quarterback and wide receiver Andre Johnson.

He said White said he could not officiate a miscommunication and the penalty stood Another Texans drive stalled.