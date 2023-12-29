Stroud Talk, Titans Part II | Daily Brew

Watching C.J. Stroud at the podium on Thursday – my blood pressure went down. I moved into a calm, meditative state of peace.

Then I got fired up again!

He's back! And right when we need him most. It's only been a couple of games but it feels like it's been longer. He's been tearing up the league and his skills are required to get the Texans where they seek to go – the playoffs!