Stroud Talk, Titans Part II | Daily Brew

Watching C.J. Stroud at the podium on Thursday – my blood pressure went down. I moved into a calm, meditative state of peace.
Then I got fired up again!
He's back! And right when we need him most. It's only been a couple of games but it feels like it's been longer. He's been tearing up the league and his skills are required to get the Texans where they seek to go – the playoffs!
In order to get there, this becomes what I call a virtual must win! We want you to watch and listen. But it's always better to be there. Check this out.
How good is C.J.? Well, a guy who also wore number seven in this town, Dan Pastorini, had some ear-popping things to say about the guy. Dante doesn't pass out praise for signal callers that easily, but he's so impressed with Stroud he put him in a very special class.
Take a listen. If you must get on with your day quickly, go to about the 2:30 mark.
Johnny Harris missed out on the weekly visit with Texans Executive V.P. and GM Nick Caserio so I handled it solo. Caserio explained what it's like to face an opponent two weeks after you just played them. He also got into the Texans behind-the-scenes staff that helps the players recover from injury and get back on the field.
Finally, here's some light-hearted stuff with a player who will be called upon in pass protection, special teams and who knows what else. Andrew Beck has scored returning a kick, running one in and catching a TD. He sat down with Stephanie Gonzalez to talk about his routine, life and if he could hit major league pitching.
That's it for today. I have to try to go back into a meditative state until Sunday. With all the adrenaline flowing, I'm not sure I'll sleep until next week!