

Across Houston Tuesday, the usual show and tell suspects were emerging in classrooms. Chia Pets, Care Bears, action figures and the like.



But for 10 area students, show and tell was a little larger than life. Those kids had the opportunity to show off their very own live Texans player as winners of the team's third annual Take a Texan to School Day presented by the Houston Chronicle and 3-A-Day Dairy.



Winners ranged from five years old to 14, each writing an essay to coax the team into selecting their respective schools. Today the players made their visits.



"Wow, this reminds me of my elementary school," said linebacker Antwan Peek, who visited Derek Gibson at Cullen Middle School. Peek spent nearly a half hour answering questions about his upbringing, work ethic and, of course, what car he drove (Cadillac Escalade if you're wondering).



