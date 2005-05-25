Tampa snags Super Bowl

May 24, 2005 at 07:00 PM


Just 16 months after hosting its first Super Bowl at Reliant Stadium, Houston was hoping to secure its second.

But when NFL owners cast their votes Wednesday in Washington, Tampa emerged as the site for Super Bowl XLIII in 2009. Tampa beat out Atlanta, Houston and Miami.

It will be the fourth Super Bowl for the city and the second at Raymond James Stadium. Houston was seeking its third Super Bowl after hosting Super Bowl VIII at Rice Stadium and Super Bowl XXXVIII last year.

The four cities had 15 minutes for one last pitch this morning. Texans owner Bob McNair was accompanied by Houston Mayor Bill White, Harris County Judge Robert Eckels and Chuck Watson, who served as chairman of the 2004 Super Bowl Host Committee. Those three spoke before a brief video presentation. McNair then had the floor for five minutes. Atlanta, Miami and Tampa also followed the same format.

The selection came as a bit of a surprise. Heading into the vote, Atlanta and Houston were considered the frontrunners. Tampa last hosted in 2001, when the Ravens defeated the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.


