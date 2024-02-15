 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Tank Dell and Andre Johnson, plus fan questions | Daily Brew

Feb 15, 2024 at 12:03 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

delldrebrew

It was cool having Andre Johnson back in the building yesterday.

A newly-elected Pro Football Hall of Famer, Johnson came back to NRG Stadium on Wednesday to a red-carpet welcome from employees of the franchise. He met with the media in a press conference, chatted with Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris on Texans Radio, and even sat down with me for a television interview. 

Above all, the former Texans receiver said his election to the Hall wasn't just about him, or the Texans. It was also for the city of Houston.

He'll get enshrined in Canton in early August.

Among the many cool moments yesterday was the one captured below. Wide receiver Tank Dell was in the building and connected with Johnson briefly. The Hall of Famer is a fan of the young pass-catcher.

Every week, fans send in questions to the mailbag, and I try to answer as many as I can. Here's this week's batch.

D.J. Bien-Aime wrote this piece on the offseason ahead for Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio.

Coty Davis checked in with an article about defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.'s thoughts on his college coach at Alabama, Nick Saban.

The Texans are number one...in a very specific category, according to Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.

