Tank Dell and Andre Johnson, plus fan questions | Daily Brew

It was cool having Andre Johnson back in the building yesterday.
A newly-elected Pro Football Hall of Famer, Johnson came back to NRG Stadium on Wednesday to a red-carpet welcome from employees of the franchise. He met with the media in a press conference, chatted with Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris on Texans Radio, and even sat down with me for a television interview.
Above all, the former Texans receiver said his election to the Hall wasn't just about him, or the Texans. It was also for the city of Houston.
He'll get enshrined in Canton in early August.
Among the many cool moments yesterday was the one captured below. Wide receiver Tank Dell was in the building and connected with Johnson briefly. The Hall of Famer is a fan of the young pass-catcher.
