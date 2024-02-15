Tank Dell and Andre Johnson, plus fan questions | Daily Brew

It was cool having Andre Johnson back in the building yesterday.

A newly-elected Pro Football Hall of Famer, Johnson came back to NRG Stadium on Wednesday to a red-carpet welcome from employees of the franchise. He met with the media in a press conference, chatted with Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris on Texans Radio, and even sat down with me for a television interview.