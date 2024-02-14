Free agency plans, Player free time and the 1st rounder | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Bacari Walker: Dear Drew, Do you think the Texans will be aggressive in free agency?

DD: Great question, Bacari. With more cap space and areas to upgrade, I think the Texans will be very active in free agency. Whether or not that means they sign a notable name on the first day remains to be seen.

But think about last year: while they didn't sign any of the "marquee" players on the very first day of free agency, General Manager Nick Caserio and company were active and got running back Devin Singletary, tight end Dalton Schultz and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Those three were important to the Texans success last season. Throughout the offseason, as well as in-season, Caserio and the Texans added several other key parts via the free agent market.

*Tanner Dearing: Dear Drew, Who do you think the Texans choose with their first round pick? *DD: We're still over two months away from the NFL Draft, but I think the Texans are in a prime spot to get an excellent player at 23rd overall. With several teams ahead of them likely to go with a quarterback, players at others positions get pushed down the board. One or two or more who could've gone higher are likely to slide to 23, so the Texans will have a chance to pounce.

The latest Mock Draft Roundup came out yesterday, and the experts were split between Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson and Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton. Those two were mocked by six different experts apiece, to Houston.