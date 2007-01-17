Tate looks to next level

Tuesday to see if Tate can play quarterback in the NFL. It's not a certainty. In fact, it's likely that Tate won't be drafted come April, but that's not deterring him from attempting to put on a show while back in his home town.

"I just want to play the best that I can," Tate said. "I don't want to try to do too much. I'm having fun with these guys and I believe in the system that we're running and I'm going to try to execute it the best that I can."

While his size may be in question, his resume should not. If Tate is one thing, it's a winner and considering he was a three year starter in the Big Ten, that should say something of his ability.

"I don't know it might. I have no idea," Tate said of whether his Big Ten pedigree should hold some merit in the eyes of a scout. "To be honest, to play in a conference like the Big Ten for four years, that's pretty hard to do. You just need to impress one guy here, that's all that it takes."