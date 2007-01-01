Texans' 2007 schedule

The Houston Texans will continue their NFL schedule rotation when they face the NFC South and AFC West. The Texans are 2-2 against the NFC South and 3-5 against the AFC West. Here is a look at the Texans' 2007 opponents. Dates for the games will be announced in April.
**Home (2006 Record)
**Denver Broncos (9-7)
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
Kansas City Chiefs (9-7)
Indianapolis Colts (12-4)
Miami Dolphins (6-10)
New Orleans Saints (10-6)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-12)
Tennessee Titans (8-8)
**Road
**Atlanta Falcons (8-8)
Carolina Panthers (8-8)
Cleveland Browns (4-12)
Indianapolis Colts (12-4)
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
Oakland Raiders (2-14)
San Diego Chargers (14-2)
Tennessee Titans (8-8)