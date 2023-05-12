Texans' 2023 opponents combined for .427 winning percentage in 2022

May 11, 2023 at 07:03 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

texans-opps

EDITOR'S NOTE: A similar version of this article appeared on HoustonTexans.com earlier this offseason.

Although the Texans start 2023 with a road game against a 2022 playoff team, this autumn's opponents combined to go 123-163-2 last year.

So the teams Houston will face this fall had a combined winning percentage of .427 last fall.

Two of their first three will be versus playoff teams in the Ravens (away, Week 1) and Jaguars (home, Week 3). Adding in the Week 4 NRG Stadium matchup with the Steelers means the Texans will face a team with a winning record three times in the first four.

In all, they'll play five games against 2022 playoff teams. They'll host the Buccaneers and Jaguars, and hit the road for contests at Jacksonville, Cincinnati and Baltimore.

But after the Week 12 showdown in Houston with the Jaguars, the final six games will be against teams who finished 2022 with losing records.

The 2023 road foes fared better than the NRG Stadium opponents did in 2022. Combined, the eight teams they'll face next fall went 35-30 at home in 2022. But their overall record last season was still well under .500, as those clubs went 63-71-1 this fall.

But just three teams: the Titans, Jets and Colts were under .500 at home in 2022. Houston beat Tennessee and Indianapolis on the road in 2022.

Table inside Article
ROAD OPPONENTOPPONENT'S 2022 RECORDOPPONENT'S 2022 HOME RECORD
*WEEK 1 - BALTIMORE10-75-3
*WEEK 3 - JACKSONVILLE9-85-3
WEEK 5 - ATLANTA7-106-3
WEEK 8 - CAROLINA7-105-4
*WEEK 10 - CINCINNATI12-46-1
WEEK 14 - NEW YORK JETS7-103-5
WEEK 15 - TENNESSEE7-103-5
WEEK 18 - INDIANAPOLIS4-12-12-6
TOTAL63-71-1 (.467)35-30 (.538)
* - MADE PLAYOFFS IN 2022

At home next season, the Texans host a nine-game slate against teams who went a combined 60-92-1. Only two teams--the Steelers and Jaguars--had winning records overall last season, and Pittsburgh is the only NRG Stadium opponent with a winning road record in 2022.

Combined, those nine home games are against squads that collectively sported a .359 winning percentage on the road last season. The 2023 Texans home foes went a combined 28-49-1 away from their respective home stadiums last autumn.

Table inside Article
NRG STADIUM OPPONENTOPPONENT'S 2022 RECORDOPPONENT'S 2022 ROAD RECORD
WEEK 2 - COLTS4-12-12-6-1
WEEK 4 - STEELERS9-85-4
WEEK 6 - SAINTS7-103-5
*WEEK 9 - BUCCANEERS8-93-5
WEEK 11 - CARDINALS4-133-5
*WEEK 12 - JAGUARS9-84-5
WEEK 13 - BRONCOS5-121-8
WEEK 16 - BROWNS7-103-6
WEEK 17 - TITANS7-104-5
TOTAL60-92-1 (.392)28-49-1 (.359)
* - MADE PLAYOFFS IN 2022

Advertising