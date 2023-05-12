Texans' 2023 opponents combined for .427 winning percentage in 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: A similar version of this article appeared on HoustonTexans.com earlier this offseason.

Although the Texans start 2023 with a road game against a 2022 playoff team, this autumn's opponents combined to go 123-163-2 last year.

So the teams Houston will face this fall had a combined winning percentage of .427 last fall.

Two of their first three will be versus playoff teams in the Ravens (away, Week 1) and Jaguars (home, Week 3). Adding in the Week 4 NRG Stadium matchup with the Steelers means the Texans will face a team with a winning record three times in the first four.

In all, they'll play five games against 2022 playoff teams. They'll host the Buccaneers and Jaguars, and hit the road for contests at Jacksonville, Cincinnati and Baltimore.

But after the Week 12 showdown in Houston with the Jaguars, the final six games will be against teams who finished 2022 with losing records.

The 2023 road foes fared better than the NRG Stadium opponents did in 2022. Combined, the eight teams they'll face next fall went 35-30 at home in 2022. But their overall record last season was still well under .500, as those clubs went 63-71-1 this fall.