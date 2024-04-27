Texans add Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan in 6th round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Texans selected Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan on Saturday in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jordan averaged 5.8 yards per carry in five college seasons. He began his career in 2019 at Syracuse, and then transferred to Louisville two years later.

In 2023, Jordan erupted for 1,128 yards on just 181 carries, and found the end zone 13 times on the ground, and also pulled in another score on a touchdown reception.

"I think my game is versatile," Jordan said. "I'm a strong runner. I see the holes well. I've got speed too, and a little bit of wiggle. Once I get the ball in my hand, I'm a threat."

He cracked the 100-yard mark in five different games last autumn, and blistered the Duke defense for a season-high 163 yards on 21 carries. Two of those 21 rushing attempts resulted in touchdowns.

Jordan met with Texans Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Danny Barrett at the Combine, and Zoomed with the team multiple times after that. He has high expectations for himself, even if others haven't.

"I've always been underrated and people counted me out a lot," Jordan said. "Even this past season I wasn't one of the top ACC running backs going into the season. But I made my statement. I know when it's all said and done, I'll be one of the greatest."