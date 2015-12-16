Texans aim to fix problem with dropped passes

The Texans struggled with dropped passes.
They did so in Sunday night's loss to the Patriots, and they've done so all season long.
With an NFL-worst 28 drops out of 328 catchable passes in 2015, the Houston offense is at the bottom of the League in that category. So offensive coordinator George Godsey and company have gone back to the basics to fix it.
* *
"We've gone ahead and done some things practice-wise, maybe gear practice toward that individually or as a group, that anybody who is eligible to catch a ball – they're not easy catches, and certainly the balls can be thrown better," Godsey said.
The offensive coordinator also emphasized that it's not just on the receivers to fix the problem.
"I think everybody looks in the mirror, maybe it's a protection that's a little bit loose that we can have a little bit more of a pocket to step in and make it more accurate throw, maybe it's just the throw itself," Godsey said. "Then when the ball is in the air, I think every receiver has the mindset to go up and get it, and I think that's what we're trying to gear toward this week, basically getting back to fundamentals at that position."
The Texans will practice again on Thursday and Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and will fly to Indianapolis on Saturday. They face the Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium at noon CT on Sunday.
