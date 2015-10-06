Texans amped up for visit from Colts

Left tackle Duane Brown, who was back on the field Sunday after missing two weeks with a hand injury, is confident the Texans will get back on track.

"We have a lot of talent in here, a great coaching staff," Brown said. "For us I think it just comes down to a mental approach and being focused. The one thing we have to remember is, this is the NFL, things are going to happen, mistakes are going to happen. You have to let it go and move on, so we'll be able to do that."

Arian Foster and the Texans run game wasn't able to get going against the Falcons. The Pro Bowl running back said "everybody's moved on" from the Atlanta game, and he's hopeful the offense can get back into a rhythm.

"That's the thing about offense," Foster said. "It has to be a well-oiled machine and it takes time to develop and you have a short amount of time to do that. We're all professionals and doing what we can to accomplish that."