Texans amped up for visit from Colts

The sting of Sunday's loss in Atlanta is a thing of the past, according to the Texans.
All that matters now, they said, is Thursday night and their Week 5 showdown with the Colts at NRG Stadium.
"It's just a one-game season," wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "It's game-to-game. We're really not worried about the next game after this. We're about the Colts."
Hopkins has been targeted an NFL-high 61 times this season, and emphasized the importance of beating an AFC South foe.
"It's the NFL, 16 games, so every game counts, but a division game counts even more," Hopkins said. "We're going to put the last game behind us and with this win, like you said, it can put us up there tied with the division. This is a big one for us."
Quarterback Ryan Mallett agreed, and added that the Texans need little in the motivation department to get themselves up for this contest.
"It's a division game," Mallett said. "I don't think it's going to take a lot to get ready to play for this one."
Left tackle Duane Brown, who was back on the field Sunday after missing two weeks with a hand injury, is confident the Texans will get back on track.
"We have a lot of talent in here, a great coaching staff," Brown said. "For us I think it just comes down to a mental approach and being focused. The one thing we have to remember is, this is the NFL, things are going to happen, mistakes are going to happen. You have to let it go and move on, so we'll be able to do that."
Arian Foster and the Texans run game wasn't able to get going against the Falcons. The Pro Bowl running back said "everybody's moved on" from the Atlanta game, and he's hopeful the offense can get back into a rhythm.
"That's the thing about offense," Foster said. "It has to be a well-oiled machine and it takes time to develop and you have a short amount of time to do that. We're all professionals and doing what we can to accomplish that."
The Texans and Colts kick off at 7:25 p.m. CT Thursday evening.
![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)