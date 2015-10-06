Texans amped up for visit from Colts

Oct 06, 2015 at 09:40 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The sting of Sunday's loss in Atlanta is a thing of the past, according to the Texans.

All that matters now, they said, is Thursday night and their Week 5 showdown with the Colts at NRG Stadium.

"It's just a one-game season," wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "It's game-to-game. We're really not worried about the next game after this. We're about the Colts."

Hopkins has been targeted an NFL-high 61 times this season, and emphasized the importance of beating an AFC South foe.

"It's the NFL, 16 games, so every game counts, but a division game counts even more," Hopkins said. "We're going to put the last game behind us and with this win, like you said, it can put us up there tied with the division. This is a big one for us."

Quarterback Ryan Mallett agreed, and added that the Texans need little in the motivation department to get themselves up for this contest.

"It's a division game," Mallett said. "I don't think it's going to take a lot to get ready to play for this one."

Left tackle Duane Brown, who was back on the field Sunday after missing two weeks with a hand injury, is confident the Texans will get back on track.

"We have a lot of talent in here, a great coaching staff," Brown said. "For us I think it just comes down to a mental approach and being focused. The one thing we have to remember is, this is the NFL, things are going to happen, mistakes are going to happen. You have to let it go and move on, so we'll be able to do that."

Arian Foster and the Texans run game wasn't able to get going against the Falcons. The Pro Bowl running back said "everybody's moved on" from the Atlanta game, and he's hopeful the offense can get back into a rhythm.

"That's the thing about offense," Foster said. "It has to be a well-oiled machine and it takes time to develop and you have a short amount of time to do that. We're all professionals and doing what we can to accomplish that."

The Texans and Colts kick off at 7:25 p.m. CT Thursday evening.

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans have 21 picks in next 3 NFL Drafts

Looking ahead, the Texans have eight picks in next year's NFL Draft, six in 2025, and all seven in 2026. 
news

Texans at Ravens | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Denzel Perryman a product of football factory | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman is one of many greats from Coral Gables High School in Miami. Find out more about his interesting connections, his pets and other tidbits.
news

All even: Texans Week 1 record at .500 all-time

With a victory at Baltimore in Week 1, the Houston Texans can move to a game over .500 all-time in regular season openers.
news

C.J. Stroud talks Ravens & O-line updated | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced on Wednesday and had to do so without a few key pieces. Plus, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud shared some thoughts on the Ravens.
news

Depth chart discussion, Will Anderson, Jr. & "pressure"  | Daily Brew

The depth chart is out, Will Anderson, Jr. and the idea of "pressure" and a Jalen Pitre initiative off the field dominate this morning's Daily Brew.
news

Who plays center...plus MORE uniform questions | Fans Wanna Know

The Houston Texans open their season Sunday at Baltimore, and fans were asking about who will start at center, who will play captain and much more. Texans TV's Drew Dougherty provided some answers.
news

Texans name four 2023 team captains

The Houston Texans announced their four team captains for the 2023 NFL regular season.
news

Captains named, O-line shuffling, Ravens on deck | 1-Minute Recap

The Texans practiced Monday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and this 1-minute read fills you in on the captains announcement, some jersey number changes and much more.
news

'Coogs House' in the Texans locker room?

With three former University of Houston standouts, the Texans have a strong Cougar representation in the locker room.
news

Kenyon Green update, an "Apex Predator", J-Joe shoutout  | 1-Minute Recap

It was a whirlwind Wednesday of practice and press conferences for the Houston Texans. Find out the latest on O-lineman Kenyon Green, who Jalen Pitre is calling an "Apex Predator" and much more.
news

MORE roster moves OTW today | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will make more moves on Wednesday, just a day after they trimmed their 90-man roster down to 53 players. 
Advertising