Texans angry about Sunday, but moving on to Colts

we usually do," Mercilus said. "That is one of the biggest things, so pretty much just pissed off."

Head coach Bill O'Brien retirerated in his Monday press conference what he said after the 27-6 loss on Sunday night.

"Nothing changed from what I said after the game last night," O'Brien said. "It was a bad night for the Houston Texans, give all the credit to the New England Patriots. We're turning the page. We're on to the Colts."

Running back Alfred Blue said the locker room mood was a pensive one on Monday.

"It is kind of real quiet, serious in the locker room right now knowing that we have to go up there and get this win to get to the playoffs, one step to the playoffs," Blue said.

The Colts also lost on Sunday, getting blasted 51-16 on the road in Jacksonville. Like the Texans, they woke up on Monday morning with a 6-7 record, and in first place in the AFC South.