Texans angry about Sunday, but moving on to Colts

The day after they fell to the Patriots at NRG Stadium, the Texans were still angry.
"Of course we are pissed off and all that," linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. "We haven't played the way that we have wanted to play, especially like last night and the week before."
Mercilus, who finished with a sack, a tackle for loss and five tackles total, pinpointed the reason the Texans dropped the last two contests.
"Just critical situations, yesterday, we didn't play as a complete team, playing complimentary football as
we usually do," Mercilus said. "That is one of the biggest things, so pretty much just pissed off."
Head coach Bill O'Brien retirerated in his Monday press conference what he said after the 27-6 loss on Sunday night.
"Nothing changed from what I said after the game last night," O'Brien said. "It was a bad night for the Houston Texans, give all the credit to the New England Patriots. We're turning the page. We're on to the Colts."
Running back Alfred Blue said the locker room mood was a pensive one on Monday.
"It is kind of real quiet, serious in the locker room right now knowing that we have to go up there and get this win to get to the playoffs, one step to the playoffs," Blue said.
The Colts also lost on Sunday, getting blasted 51-16 on the road in Jacksonville. Like the Texans, they woke up on Monday morning with a 6-7 record, and in first place in the AFC South.
The Texans will practice Wednesday through Friday, and leave for Indianapolis on Saturday. Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for Sunday at noon CT.
