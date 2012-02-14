Texans announce coaching staff changes





The Texans have announced several changes to their coaching staff.

Dan Hammerschmidt has been hired as an offensive assistant, Marc Lubick has been promoted to assistant wide receivers coach and Jim Ryan is now the Texans' assistant offensive line coach. Lubick and Ryan both spent last season as Texans offensive assistants.

Hammerschmidt was a college coach for the past 26 seasons, including 19 at his alma mater Colorado State. He was CSU's co-offensive coordinator with Texans offensive line coach John Benton from 2001-03. He was wide receivers coach at Rice in 2008, mentoring Texans fullback James Casey and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jarett Dillard.

Lubick, who is entering his fifth NFL season, served as a Texans offensive assistant from 2010-11. He will continue to work with wide receivers coach Larry Kirksey.

Ryan is entering his seventh season in the league and second with the Texans. He takes over for Frank Pollack, who is now the offensive line coach of the Oakland Raiders.