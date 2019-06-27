Texans, Anthony Muñoz team up for NFL Play 60 Character Camp

Jun 27, 2019 at 05:25 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Hundreds of children filled the indoor practice bubble at the Houston Methodist Training Center Thursday, and had fun at a football camp.

But the smiles, sweat and good times weren't solely from learning the x's and o's, going through drills, and slapping fives with Texans players and cheerleaders. There was more to it.

The NFL Play 60 Character Camp is the brainchild of Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz. Perhaps the greatest left tackle in football history, the former Bengal started it up 18 years ago in Cincinnati, and is happy with the growth it's gone through over nearly two decades.

"This is really a passion of mine," Muñoz said.  "I love it because we can use the game of football. We're going to teach the young men and women the game of football. But then we're going to beyond the game and teach them what it means to be a person of character. What it means to work together as a team."

Houston Texans offensive lineman Greg Mancz, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, receiver Vyncint Smith, and outside linebacker Chris Landrum helped put the campers through drills, and also shared their personal stories and thoughts on character.

For Mancz, taking part in an event that Muñoz started was extra special.

"It means a lot to me," Mancz said. "I'm from Cincinnati. I grew up watching him. Ironically, he was the first NFL player I ever met. I thought he was the coolest guy ever with all his broken fingers and stuff, and now I get to be an offensive lineman teaching all these young guys all the new fun things about football, and I'm excited to be here."

At the conclusion of the camp, the elementary and middle school-aged kids got autographs and posed for pictures with the players.

It's the seventh straight year Muñoz and the Texans have teamed up to hold the camp.

Photos: Huddle for 100 - Bridge Over Troubled Waters

Members from the Battle Red Ladies fan club and Palais Royal partnered together to volunteer for a community huddle as part of the NFL Huddle for 100 initiative. Projects included creating an herb garden, adding flower beds, mulching, staining outdoor structures and power washing sidewalks.

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
1 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
2 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
3 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
4 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
5 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
6 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
7 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
8 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
9 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
10 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
11 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
12 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
13 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
14 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
15 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
16 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
17 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
18 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
19 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
20 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
21 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
22 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
23 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
24 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
25 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
26 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
27 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
28 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
29 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
30 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
31 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
32 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
33 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
34 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
35 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
36 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
37 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
38 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
39 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
40 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
41 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
42 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
43 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
44 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
45 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
46 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
47 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
48 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
49 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
50 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
51 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
52 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
53 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
54 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
55 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
56 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
57 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
58 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
59 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
60 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
61 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
62 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
63 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
64 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
65 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
66 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
67 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
68 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
69 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
70 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
71 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
72 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
73 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
74 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
75 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
76 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
77 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
78 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
79 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
80 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
81 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
82 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
83 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
84 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
85 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
86 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
87 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
88 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
89 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
90 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
91 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
92 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
93 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
94 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
95 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
96 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
97 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
98 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
99 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
100 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
101 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
102 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
103 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
104 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
105 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
106 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
107 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
108 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
109 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
110 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
111 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
112 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
113 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
114 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
115 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
116 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
117 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.
118 / 118

An image from the June 22, 2019 NFL Huddle for 100 community development event.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Partnership

The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom.

news

Awesome Bites Co. gets Small Business Boost from Texans & Amegy Bank

Awesome Bites Co., a local allergy-friendly vegan bakery and ice cream shop, was recently awarded a Small Business Boost from the Texans and Amegy Bank.

news

Texans in the Community | March

Check out some of the things that the Houston Texans did in the community this month.

news

Texans Joining in Houston Food Bank's 40th Birthday Celebration | Daily Brew

The Houston Food Bank turns 40 this week, and the Houston Texans will join in the festivities for the vital institution in our community.

news

The Texans and Amegy Bank open 2022 Small Business Boost nominations

The Texans and Amegy Bank invite Houston Texans fans to nominate their favorite local, small businesses which are enduring challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

news

Texans make donation in honor of fallen and injured officers

After the deaths of two Harris County Sheriff's Office members, the Texans donated $10,000 to the The 100 Club of Houston.

news

Houston Texans and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant Program Grant $250,000 to Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

The Houston Texans, in partnership with the NFL/Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Grassroots Program, announced a $250,000 grant for Legacy The School of Sport Sciences.

news

Texans Pup Kirby to compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl

The adorable Houston Texans Pup, Kirby, will be competing for a chance to win this year's "Lombarky" Trophy in the Puppy Bowl.

news

Texans, Verizon surprise fans with 5G phone, prize pack and tickets

Verizon and the Houston Texans recently teamed up to surprise a handful lucky fans, including a retired Houston police officer, a military veteran, and a local teacher.

news

Texans OL Justin Britt, TE Jeff Driskel, QB Tyrod Taylor and LB Garret Wallow recognized with 2021 team awards

Recipients of The Ed Block Courage Award are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.

news

Texans Inspire Change game caps off a big year of social justice initiatives

The NFL has designated Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2021 regular season as Inspire Change games across the league, highlighting social justice efforts in the community.

news

Texans provide practice jerseys for HBCU Pigskin Showdown | Daily Brew

As the nation's best draft-eligible football players from HBCUs prepare to showcase their talents this month, they will practice in jerseys donated by the Houston Texans.

Advertising